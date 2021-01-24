Cormark Comments on First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO)’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:FR)

First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) in a research note issued on Thursday, January 21st. Cormark analyst R. Gray expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO)’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FR. TD Securities upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$19.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 17th.

Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) stock opened at C$17.80 on Friday. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$5.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.00, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -72.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.10.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The mining company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$167.75 million for the quarter.

In other First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) news, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.60, for a total value of C$78,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,014,000. Also, Director Robert A. Mccallum sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.50, for a total transaction of C$175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$350,000. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 160,507 shares of company stock valued at $2,632,954.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

