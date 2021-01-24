Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Raised by Wedbush

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) – Research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of PulteGroup in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.90. Wedbush also issued estimates for PulteGroup’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.10 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PHM. Bank of America downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.56.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $48.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.22 and a 200-day moving average of $43.65. The company has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.31. PulteGroup has a one year low of $17.12 and a one year high of $49.70.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.05%.

In other PulteGroup news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.49 per share, for a total transaction of $207,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,626,856.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

