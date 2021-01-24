Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Issued By William Blair

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – Equities research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Netflix in a report issued on Wednesday, January 20th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now anticipates that the Internet television network will earn $2.97 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.14. William Blair also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.94 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $3.57 EPS.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $573.00 to $591.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $575.00.

NFLX stock opened at $565.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Netflix has a one year low of $290.25 and a one year high of $593.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.69 billion, a PE ratio of 91.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $516.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $503.83.

In other Netflix news, Director Rodolphe Belmer sold 2,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.52, for a total transaction of $1,043,478.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 215 shares in the company, valued at $105,031.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total value of $9,881,368.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 461,042 shares of company stock worth $241,770,048. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 42.7% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.9% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,584 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 20.8% in the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 3,405 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth $295,000. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

