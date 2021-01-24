Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Exxon Mobil in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Underperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Exxon Mobil’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.22.

NYSE:XOM opened at $47.43 on Friday. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $66.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,274,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,382,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767,051 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2,239.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 917,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,483,000 after buying an additional 877,870 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3,772.4% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 838,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,547,000 after buying an additional 816,488 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,020,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,281,000 after buying an additional 813,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 123.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,362,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,763,000 after buying an additional 753,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

