UMB Financial (UMBF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.73 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.50. UMB Financial had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $304.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.68 million. On average, analysts expect UMB Financial to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ UMBF opened at $75.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.39. UMB Financial has a 1 year low of $39.47 and a 1 year high of $77.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. This is an increase from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.65%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UMBF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total value of $154,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,801,952.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shannon Andresen Johnson sold 453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total value of $30,794.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,792 shares in the company, valued at $665,660.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,023 shares of company stock worth $1,649,799 over the last 90 days. 10.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards, letters of credit; loan syndication, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.