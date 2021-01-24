Navient (NAVI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $11.28 on Friday. Navient has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $15.50. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a current ratio of 12.02 and a quick ratio of 12.02.

Get Navient alerts:

NAVI has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Navient from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Navient from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.