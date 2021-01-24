Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Quotient Technology in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Quotient Technology from $7.60 to $7.80 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

Shares of NYSE QUOT opened at $10.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.42. Quotient Technology has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $10.99. The firm has a market cap of $927.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $121.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.96 million. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quotient Technology will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Quotient Technology news, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 41,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $415,435.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,535,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,392,997.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew J. Gessow bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 59,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,160.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QUOT. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its stake in Quotient Technology by 8.7% during the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 8,519,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,872,000 after acquiring an additional 680,341 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 184.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,004,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,351,000 after buying an additional 651,766 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 16.5% during the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 3,695,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,272,000 after buying an additional 524,060 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 60.0% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,072,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,916,000 after buying an additional 402,318 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 12.7% during the third quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 3,418,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,225,000 after buying an additional 385,510 shares during the period. 70.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers power integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

