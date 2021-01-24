EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) versus Hunt Companies Finance Trust (NYSE:HCFT) Critical Review

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) and Hunt Companies Finance Trust (NYSE:HCFT) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

EPR Properties has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hunt Companies Finance Trust has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares EPR Properties and Hunt Companies Finance Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EPR Properties $651.97 million 4.27 $202.24 million $5.44 6.85 Hunt Companies Finance Trust $39.06 million 2.08 $6.25 million $0.32 10.17

EPR Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Hunt Companies Finance Trust. EPR Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hunt Companies Finance Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares EPR Properties and Hunt Companies Finance Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EPR Properties -15.35% -2.15% -0.88% Hunt Companies Finance Trust 21.24% 7.51% 1.30%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for EPR Properties and Hunt Companies Finance Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EPR Properties 2 5 1 0 1.88 Hunt Companies Finance Trust 0 1 0 0 2.00

EPR Properties presently has a consensus target price of $32.00, indicating a potential downside of 14.19%. Given EPR Properties’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe EPR Properties is more favorable than Hunt Companies Finance Trust.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.7% of EPR Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.2% of Hunt Companies Finance Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of EPR Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Hunt Companies Finance Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

EPR Properties beats Hunt Companies Finance Trust on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money. We have nearly $6.7 billion in total investments across 44 states. We adhere to rigorous underwriting and investing criteria centered on key industry, property and tenant level cash flow standards. We believe our focused approach provides a competitive advantage and the potential for stable and attractive returns.

About Hunt Companies Finance Trust

Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate debt investments in the United States. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other commercial real estate, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other commercial real estate debt instruments. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Five Oaks Investment Corp. and changed its name to Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc. in May 2018. Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

