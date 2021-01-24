Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms Buy Rating for Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $13.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 90.62% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Viking Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.44.

Viking Therapeutics stock opened at $6.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.30 and a 200-day moving average of $6.45. Viking Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $8.36. The company has a market cap of $497.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 2.02.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. Analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VKTX. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 54.13% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase 2b clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

