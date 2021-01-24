Close Brothers Group’s (CBGPF) Hold Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Shares of CBGPF stock opened at $14.45 on Friday. Close Brothers Group has a 12-month low of $14.45 and a 12-month high of $14.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.45 and its 200 day moving average is $12.15.

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

