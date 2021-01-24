Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Altria Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now expects that the company will earn $1.01 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.96. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Altria Group’s FY2021 earnings at $4.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.96 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.42 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of MO opened at $41.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $51.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.99.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.52%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,969,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,444,000 after purchasing an additional 186,494 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,257,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,787,000 after purchasing an additional 879,355 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,597,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091,256 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,752,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,339,000 after purchasing an additional 96,410 shares during the period. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. increased its position in Altria Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,608,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,802,000 after acquiring an additional 21,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

