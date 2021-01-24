Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust focused primarily on the development, construction, acquisition, ownership and operation of high quality neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected growth markets in the United States. They own interests in a portfolio of operating retail properties, retail properties under development, operating commercial properties, a related parking garage, commercial property under development and parcels of land that may be used for future development. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.20.

Shares of KRG stock opened at $16.81 on Friday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $18.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.31 and a 200-day moving average of $12.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 240.14, a P/E/G ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 0.47%. On average, equities analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, CEO John A. Kite sold 18,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total value of $239,498.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,564 shares in the company, valued at $722,427.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1,195.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,055,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896,793 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 13.6% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,277,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,534,000 after purchasing an additional 512,812 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the third quarter valued at about $2,279,000. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 21.1% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 678,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,854,000 after purchasing an additional 118,000 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 13.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 622,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,213,000 after purchasing an additional 74,303 shares during the period. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

