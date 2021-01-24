MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $57.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.92% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Monotaro Co. provides consumable goods through its web site. Monotaro Co. is headquartered in Amagasaki, Japan. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised MonotaRO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MONOY opened at $50.04 on Friday. MonotaRO has a twelve month low of $20.06 and a twelve month high of $62.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 111.19, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.28.

MonotaRO Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online MRO products store in Japan, Korea, China, Indonesia, and internationally. It offers products for manufacturing, construction, and automotive industries. The company was formerly known as Sumisho Grainger Co, Ltd. and changed its name to MonotaRO Co, Ltd.

