Zacks Investment Research Lowers Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) to Hold

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mercantile Bank Corporation serves businesses and consumers across Grand Rapids and Kent County with a full range of mortgage, lending, deposit and checking products and services in a friendly, hometown banking environment. “

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

MBWM has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Mercantile Bank from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

MBWM stock opened at $29.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.13. The company has a market capitalization of $477.60 million, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.12. Mercantile Bank has a 52-week low of $17.09 and a 52-week high of $35.13.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.20. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 23.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mercantile Bank will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Robert T. Worthington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $87,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,846 shares in the company, valued at $221,503.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mercantile Bank during the third quarter valued at $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 507.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mercantile Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 100.3% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 19,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 9,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: G-20

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mercantile Bank (MBWM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.