Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for AstraZeneca in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now forecasts that the company will earn $1.97 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.98. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s FY2022 earnings at $3.19 EPS.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 37.23%.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AZN. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on AstraZeneca from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. AlphaValue upgraded AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday. HSBC raised AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.80.

AZN stock opened at $53.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.63. The company has a market cap of $139.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of $36.15 and a twelve month high of $64.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 119,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,526,000 after purchasing an additional 64,419 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,221,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $647,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 15.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

