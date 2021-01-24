FY2020 EPS Estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Cut by Analyst

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) – Analysts at William Blair cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 19th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($3.90) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.19). William Blair also issued estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ FY2021 earnings at ($1.19) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of ACRS stock opened at $18.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.78. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $24.28. The company has a market cap of $781.98 million, a P/E ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.20.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 104.00% and a negative net margin of 941.07%. The company had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACRS. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 49.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 6,713 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 45.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 11,026 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 780.7% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 196,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 173,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drug candidates for immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor.

