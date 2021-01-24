JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates CHF 57 Price Target for Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 57 target price on Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 64 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 58 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Barclays set a CHF 57 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 56 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a CHF 51 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lafargeholcim presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of CHF 54.13.

Lafargeholcim has a one year low of CHF 50.40 and a one year high of CHF 60.

