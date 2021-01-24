UBS Group Reiterates “CHF 30” Price Target for ABB (VTX:ABBN)

ABB (VTX:ABBN) received a CHF 30 target price from equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 28 target price on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 23.50 price target on shares of ABB and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 22 price target on shares of ABB and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 20 price target on shares of ABB and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 19 price target on shares of ABB and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. ABB presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of CHF 23.54.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB has a fifty-two week low of CHF 21.65 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.