Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) Price Target Raised to C$13.00

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets to C$13.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on LUN. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.35.

Shares of TSE:LUN opened at C$12.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.90. Lundin Mining Co. has a 12-month low of C$4.08 and a 12-month high of C$12.60. The firm has a market cap of C$9.07 billion and a PE ratio of 61.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97.

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The mining company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$800.47 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Lundin Mining Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) news, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie purchased 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$142,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 253,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,092,960. Also, Senior Officer Mikael Schauman purchased 132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.32 per share, with a total value of C$570,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 214,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$924,480. In the last three months, insiders purchased 228,330 shares of company stock valued at $1,114,706.

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

