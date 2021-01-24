Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) PT Raised to C$35.00

Posted by on Jan 24th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price raised by research analysts at Eight Capital to C$35.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eight Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 34.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TECK.B. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$25.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on Teck Resources from C$23.50 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Teck Resources from C$19.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. CSFB set a C$26.00 target price on Teck Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Teck Resources from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$24.81.

Teck Resources stock opened at C$26.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$23.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.75. The stock has a market cap of C$13.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of C$8.15 and a 12-month high of C$27.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.22.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Stock Target Advisor

Analyst Recommendations for Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B)

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.