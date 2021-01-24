Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) PT Raised to C$35.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price raised by research analysts at Eight Capital to C$35.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eight Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 34.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TECK.B. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$25.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on Teck Resources from C$23.50 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Teck Resources from C$19.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. CSFB set a C$26.00 target price on Teck Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Teck Resources from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$24.81.

Teck Resources stock opened at C$26.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$23.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.75. The stock has a market cap of C$13.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of C$8.15 and a 12-month high of C$27.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.22.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

