TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) (TSE:TA) Price Target Increased to C$17.50 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. CSFB raised their price target on TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, CIBC raised TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$10.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$13.25.

Shares of TA opened at C$11.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.97. TransAlta Co. has a 1 year low of C$5.32 and a 1 year high of C$11.31. The stock has a market cap of C$3.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -30.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.76.

TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.48). The business had revenue of C$514.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TransAlta Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. TransAlta Co. (TA.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently -45.03%.

In other TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) news, Senior Officer Dawn Elizabeth De Lima sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.41, for a total transaction of C$329,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$473,784.09. Also, Senior Officer Brett Gellner sold 102,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.03, for a total value of C$923,750.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$21,509.46. In the last three months, insiders sold 202,698 shares of company stock worth $1,836,986.

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, and Energy Marketing segments. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

