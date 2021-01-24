National Bank Financial Increases Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Price Target to C$9.00

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial from C$7.50 to C$9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price target on Stingray Group from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of RAY.A opened at C$7.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$6.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.86. Stingray Group has a 52-week low of C$3.18 and a 52-week high of C$7.73. The firm has a market cap of C$561.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.15.

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

