Jefferies Financial Group Comments on FMC Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:FMC)

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FMC in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $6.10 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.55. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FMC’s FY2021 earnings at $7.40 EPS.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FMC. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of FMC from $120.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of FMC from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of FMC from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FMC has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.41.

NYSE:FMC opened at $114.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.36. FMC has a 12 month low of $56.77 and a 12 month high of $123.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.53%.

In other news, Director Eduardo E. Cordeiro sold 5,625 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total value of $668,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,098.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $86,860.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,319.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,091 shares of company stock valued at $842,309. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its stake in FMC by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 3,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in FMC by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in FMC by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in FMC by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in FMC by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

