Analysts Offer Predictions for Datadog, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Datadog in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Fishbein expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the year. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Datadog’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $154.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.33 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist started coverage on Datadog in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Datadog from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Datadog from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Datadog from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Datadog from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.06.

Datadog stock opened at $105.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.49. Datadog has a one year low of $28.88 and a one year high of $118.13. The stock has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a PE ratio of -3,498.83 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Datadog in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,973,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in Datadog by 81.1% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 31,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Datadog by 117.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,866,000 after purchasing an additional 36,314 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,478,000. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 45.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Datadog news, General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 11,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.68, for a total value of $1,105,216.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 108,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,740,528.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total value of $269,336.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,427 shares in the company, valued at $467,590.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,365,077 shares of company stock worth $131,048,990. 26.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

