Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Carrefour S.A. operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores and cash and carry stores in Europe, the Americas and Asia. Carrefour S.A. is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Separately, DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Carrefour in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.00.

CRRFY opened at $3.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.49. Carrefour has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $4.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Carrefour Company Profile

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

