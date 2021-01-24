SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target Raised to $23.00

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $16.00 to $23.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SPWR. Truist started coverage on SunPower in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a hold rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on SunPower from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on SunPower from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Capital One Financial started coverage on SunPower in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on SunPower from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. SunPower has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.23.

SPWR opened at $47.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.59 and a beta of 2.47. SunPower has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $47.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $274.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.86 million. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 256.87% and a net margin of 4.05%. Equities analysts anticipate that SunPower will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SunPower news, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 230,000 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $3,730,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 590,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,575,347.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Lawrence Mahaffey sold 8,579 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total value of $133,317.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,620.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 386,802 shares of company stock worth $6,330,702. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in SunPower by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in SunPower during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in SunPower by 272.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SunPower during the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in SunPower during the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. 45.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

