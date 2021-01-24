Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is the owner of oil and natural gas mineral primarily in the United States. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is based in Houston, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BSM. Raymond James upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.67.

BSM opened at $8.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.57. Black Stone Minerals has a twelve month low of $4.04 and a twelve month high of $11.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.83.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $43.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.91 million. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 16.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Stone Minerals will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 385,857 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 174,970 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $361,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 380,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million acres located in 41 states in the United States.

