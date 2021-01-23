Analysts Expect Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) to announce ($0.29) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.26). Ardmore Shipping reported earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 462.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ardmore Shipping.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $28.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.83 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ASC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Pareto Securities cut shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.79.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Ardmore Shipping by 139.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,196,753 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,875,000 after buying an additional 1,860,093 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 638,697 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 28,061 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 143.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,975 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 18,820 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,119 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 35,754 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 544.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,967 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ardmore Shipping stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.35. The company had a trading volume of 208,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,554. The company has a market cap of $111.30 million, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Ardmore Shipping has a twelve month low of $2.98 and a twelve month high of $3.98.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of August 30, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

