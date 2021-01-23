Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) to Post -$0.04 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) to announce ($0.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Seabridge Gold’s earnings. Seabridge Gold also posted earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seabridge Gold will report full year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.07). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Seabridge Gold.

Get Seabridge Gold alerts:

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09.

SA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Seabridge Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Seabridge Gold from $96.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th.

Seabridge Gold stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.91. 353,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,153. Seabridge Gold has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $22.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -284.43 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.30.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 42,300.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 9,306 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 26.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.71% of the company’s stock.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property located in British Columbia, Canada; and Courageous Lake property located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seabridge Gold (SA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.