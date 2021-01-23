I/O Coin (IOC) Price Down 19.3% This Week

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One I/O Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0512 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. I/O Coin has a total market cap of $955,567.42 and approximately $444.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded down 19.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.74 or 0.00329382 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00033462 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003767 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $507.30 or 0.01595400 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000050 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About I/O Coin

I/O Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,650,121 coins. The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

I/O Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

