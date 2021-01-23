Ardor (ARDR) Market Capitalization Reaches $82.57 Million

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ardor has a market capitalization of $82.57 million and $5.42 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0827 or 0.00000260 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.89 or 0.00116030 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005690 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006985 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004909 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00023392 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor . The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ardor’s official message board is nxtforum.org

Ardor Coin Trading

Ardor can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

