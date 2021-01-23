Steem (STEEM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $70.67 Million

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Over the last week, Steem has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. One Steem coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000567 BTC on exchanges. Steem has a market cap of $70.67 million and $3.28 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31,797.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $427.70 or 0.01345063 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.32 or 0.00545076 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00046303 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002440 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000042 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006360 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000233 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Steem

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,133,171 coins and its circulating supply is 392,159,077 coins. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog . Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Steem is steem.com

Steem Coin Trading

Steem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

