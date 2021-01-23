$786.17 Million in Sales Expected for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) will report sales of $786.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Marvell Technology Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $785.00 million and the highest is $794.00 million. Marvell Technology Group posted sales of $717.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group will report full year sales of $2.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $2.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Marvell Technology Group.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $750.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on MRVL. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL traded down $0.87 on Monday, hitting $52.62. The company had a trading volume of 6,410,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,001,037. Marvell Technology Group has a 1-year low of $16.45 and a 1-year high of $55.70. The stock has a market cap of $35.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

In related news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 11,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total value of $605,044.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,832,324.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $382,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,315 shares of company stock valued at $4,351,989 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its position in Marvell Technology Group by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 16,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Pendal Group Limited increased its position in Marvell Technology Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 21,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, G&S Capital LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 8,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

