Brokerages Set Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Target Price at $16.44

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.44.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of NYSE:GSBD traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.14. The stock had a trading volume of 433,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,059. Goldman Sachs BDC has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $22.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.47 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.69.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The company had revenue of $31.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 11.79%. Equities research analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

In other Goldman Sachs BDC news, Director Carlos E. Evans purchased 2,666 shares of Goldman Sachs BDC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.71 per share, with a total value of $49,880.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,284.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSBD. Concentrum Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $407,000. QP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,378,000. Finally, Monument Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 200.6% during the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 32,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 21,931 shares in the last quarter. 13.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

