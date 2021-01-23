Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Receives $16.44 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.44.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

In related news, Director Carlos E. Evans bought 2,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.71 per share, for a total transaction of $49,880.86. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,284.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSBD. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 249,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 10,245 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $415,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 174,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 11,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

GSBD stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.14. The company had a trading volume of 433,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,059. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.47 and a beta of 1.42. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $22.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $31.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 11.79%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

