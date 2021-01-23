$330,000.00 in Sales Expected for Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) will announce $330,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $200,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $460,000.00. Infinity Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $310,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $1.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.28 million to $1.74 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.91 million, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $5.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.22 million. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,592.65% and a negative return on equity of 1,358.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 268.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 25,695 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 277,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 13,001 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 419,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 647,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 51,482 shares during the period. 46.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INFI stock traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $4.09. The stock had a trading volume of 9,335,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,134,357. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 2.40. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $4.38.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. It offers IPI-549, an orally administered, clinical-stage, immuno-oncology product candidate that selectively inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

