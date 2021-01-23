Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.36.

Several analysts recently commented on RRR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 349.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 75,420 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $2,273,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Red Rock Resorts stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $25.75. The company had a trading volume of 507,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,012. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 2.55. Red Rock Resorts has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $27.91.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.41. Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 13.48% and a negative return on equity of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $353.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.56 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

