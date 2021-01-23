Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $211.88 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) will report sales of $211.88 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Novavax’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $80.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $469.30 million. Novavax posted sales of $8.82 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,302.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novavax will report full year sales of $407.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $275.90 million to $665.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $4.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Novavax.

Get Novavax alerts:

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($5.57). The business had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.56 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 1,346.17% and a negative net margin of 133.10%. Novavax’s revenue for the quarter was up 6180.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NVAX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Novavax from $290.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Novavax from $223.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Novavax in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Novavax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.56.

In related news, CMO John Trizzino sold 506 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.17, for a total value of $62,830.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,481 shares in the company, valued at $680,575.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Novavax by 66.7% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novavax in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Novavax by 52.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Novavax in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Novavax in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVAX traded up $4.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $126.98. 2,598,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,221,959. Novavax has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $189.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.33 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate that in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Novavax (NVAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.