Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Receives $13.60 Average PT from Brokerages

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.60.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

In other news, Director S. Louise Phanstiel bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.62 per share, for a total transaction of $249,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 66,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,049.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul Parkinson sold 11,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $295,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYGN. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 367.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 8,313 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the second quarter worth approximately $136,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 50.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYGN stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.63. The company had a trading volume of 559,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,555. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 1.71. Myriad Genetics has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $30.13.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $145.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.59 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. Myriad Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Myriad Genetics will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

