Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BCS shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Investec downgraded shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday, January 18th. AlphaValue raised shares of Barclays to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th.

Shares of NYSE:BCS traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.81. 2,189,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,003,567. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.58. Barclays has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 3.22%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Barclays will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Barclays by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,108,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,932,000 after acquiring an additional 860,490 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Barclays in the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Barclays by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 189,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 10,422 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Barclays by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 81,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 26,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Barclays by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 87,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 25,711 shares in the last quarter. 1.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

