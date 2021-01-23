Castle (CSTL) Market Capitalization Achieves $6,642.98

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Castle has a total market cap of $6,642.98 and $1.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Castle has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Castle coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $105.03 or 0.00327950 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00033085 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003759 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $508.27 or 0.01587027 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000049 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000033 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000160 BTC.

About Castle

Castle is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 20,742,595 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL . Castle’s official website is projectcastle.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Buying and Selling Castle

Castle can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Castle using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CSTLUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

