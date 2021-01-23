LINKA (LINKA) Market Capitalization Tops $1.71 Million

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One LINKA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LINKA has a market capitalization of $1.71 million and $8,354.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LINKA has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00077069 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $209.59 or 0.00654441 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006014 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00045540 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003133 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,371.42 or 0.04282187 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00015097 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00017979 BTC.

According to CryptoCompare, "To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a "Value Gateway Platform" that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space."