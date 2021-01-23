Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.65 Per Share

Analysts expect Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) to post earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.51) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.79). Scorpio Tankers posted earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 382.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will report full year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.51. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $2.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Scorpio Tankers.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $176.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.92) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Scorpio Tankers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 378,521 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 158,371 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,526 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 19,287 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth about $715,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth about $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STNG traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,781,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,981,569. Scorpio Tankers has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $31.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $708.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.90.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 27, 2020, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 137 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 62 MR, and 21 Handymax tankers with an average age of approximately 4.4 years.

