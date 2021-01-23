Iberdrola SA (BME:IBE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Iberdrola SA (BME:IBE) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €11.73 ($13.79).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IBE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.50 ($17.06) price target on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Iberdrola has a 1 year low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a 1 year high of €7.30 ($8.59).

About Iberdrola

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.