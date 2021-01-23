AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.81.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMC. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th.

NYSE AMC traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $3.51. 268,273,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,982,133. AMC Entertainment has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $7.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.48.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($5.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.95) by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $119.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.99 million. AMC Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 90.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment will post -16.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $2,780,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,043,474 shares of company stock valued at $23,346,942. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concentrum Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Iron Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 17.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 21,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 3,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 216.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 6,445 shares during the last quarter. 16.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 17, 2020, it operated approximately 1,000 theatres and 11,000 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

