Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Price Tops $0.0602 on Major Exchanges (DVP)

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (CURRENCY:DVP) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. One Decentralized Vulnerability Platform token can now be purchased for $0.0602 or 0.00000189 BTC on major exchanges. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has a market capitalization of $18.22 million and approximately $409,796.00 worth of Decentralized Vulnerability Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00077305 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.84 or 0.00657459 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006031 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00045854 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,373.73 or 0.04303993 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003133 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00015248 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00018024 BTC.

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Profile

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (CRYPTO:DVP) is a token. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2018. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 302,480,926 tokens. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official website is dvpnet.io . Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official Twitter account is @dvpnetio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Token Trading

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Vulnerability Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Vulnerability Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentralized Vulnerability Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

