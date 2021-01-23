-$0.83 EPS Expected for G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) will announce earnings per share of ($0.83) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.64) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.07). G1 Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.94) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.00) to ($2.60). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($3.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.39) to ($3.54). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover G1 Therapeutics.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $26.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.00 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on GTHX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.86.

In other G1 Therapeutics news, Director Glenn P. Muir purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 170,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,308,081.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh Malik sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $309,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,125 shares of company stock worth $2,176,841. Corporate insiders own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTHX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 0.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,660,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,326,000 after buying an additional 14,260 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,365,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,346 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,057,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,908,000 after acquiring an additional 8,124 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 123.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 423,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after purchasing an additional 234,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 266,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GTHX traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,075,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,540. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.74 million, a PE ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.45 and a quick ratio of 7.45. G1 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $25.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.93.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer(SCLC), as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with first-line (SCLC) and metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase 1b clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and rintodestrant, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I/2 clinical trial.

