Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.67.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

HLI stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.29. 268,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,491. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.17. Houlihan Lokey has a 1-year low of $42.86 and a 1-year high of $73.26.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.20. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The business had revenue of $275.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $39,012.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,012. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,314,464. 27.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 4.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 666,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,559,000 after buying an additional 30,698 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 810.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 104,036 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 12,359.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 5,191 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 127.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 19.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.