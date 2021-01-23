Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

HMSNF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hammerson in a report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Hammerson in a report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Hammerson in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Hammerson in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

HMSNF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.29. 8,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,409. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.45. Hammerson has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $17.35.

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

