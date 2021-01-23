Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

HMSNF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hammerson in a report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Hammerson in a report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Hammerson in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Hammerson in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

HMSNF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.29. 8,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,409. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.45. Hammerson has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $17.35.

About Hammerson

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

