NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $134.60.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on NovoCure from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wedbush boosted their price target on NovoCure from $110.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $84.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of NVCR traded down $2.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $169.10. The company had a trading volume of 263,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,371. NovoCure has a 1-year low of $53.40 and a 1-year high of $182.74. The stock has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 890.05 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.60.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. NovoCure had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $132.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NovoCure will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Todd Christopher Longsworth sold 63,814 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.48, for a total transaction of $11,006,638.72. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 123,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,296,795.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $27,004.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,550.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 276,938 shares of company stock worth $44,561,866. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in NovoCure by 5.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,151,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $128,205,000 after purchasing an additional 64,557 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 109,858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,228,000 after acquiring an additional 9,902 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of NovoCure by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 175,358 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,519,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in NovoCure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $492,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and NovoTTF-100L, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

